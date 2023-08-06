Unusual color of a blooming lake

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jna0Z6e1A90

Ducks on a blooming lake. Unusual color. Small lake in Omsk park.Redmi Note 10 Pro.

CapCat processing.





Welcome to the friendly community of phone shooting fans!

https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent

Here are the best for shooting content on the phone.

Community TopContent from CMCproduction and SmartREC.





And also on Zen https://dzen.ru/topcontent2023

Mobile photography, mobile video filming and editing. Mobilography.

I am a video production professional. I love shooting on my phone and I will be happy to share materials from the shooting and useful information about how it was filmed.





If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.





I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Collaboration, videography, creatives

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://vk.com/shipshardvk

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://dzen.ru/shipshard

https://coub.com/violettawennman

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All links https://shipshard.taplink.ws



