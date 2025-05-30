Everything you Know about Geoengineering is Wrong w/ Reinette Senum and Jim Lee

See additional interview segments and the Replay of the Miles Franklin Webinar at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com or on Locals

In this eye-opening episode, Reinette Senum and geoengineering researcher Jim Lee reveal how nearly everything we've been told online about geoengineering is misleading or outright false. They break down the real science behind weather modification, clarifying the confusion between chemtrails, contrails, aircraft capabilities, and atmospheric intervention. This episode peels back the layers of disinformation to expose the truth about what’s happening in our skies—and why it matters. Senum and Lee also discuss their pending lawsuit aimed at demanding transparency and accountability, and share how listeners can begin to understand and take action on this critical issue. Learn more on their websites at https://ReinetteSenumsFogHornExpress.substack.com or at https://Connect.climateviewer.com

