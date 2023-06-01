Can the US continue to do economic business with the CCP in this way when we have heard so much congressional testimony that the CCP has done nothing to contribute to the world economy except steal?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ifq676dae
0527 Wall Street Has Been Financing CCP Expansion
Can the United States continue to do economic business with the Chinese Communist Party in this way when we have heard so much congressional testimony that the Chinese Communist Party has done nothing to contribute to the world economy except steal?
美国还可以这样继续与中共经济来往吗，当我们已听到如此多的国会的作证，中共除了偷窃没有做过任何对世界经济有贡献的事？
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @waynedupreeshow
@hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon @mosenglish @moschinese