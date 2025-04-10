Goys Keep Jew Lies Alive Better Than Jews Do

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rape or be raped, that is the question. The hoax about how Hamas supposedly beheaded 40 babies while raping their way through Israel was too ludicrous and embarrassing for the Jewish media in Israel to push. Lot's of calling bullshit on that one, over in Israel. But not so in the Jewnited States! The entire spectrum from fake right to fake left, from fake conservative to fake liberal, up on their soapboxes bemoaning the terrible loss of those little headless Jewish babies. We heard all about this fiction from the likes of Biden, Niki Haley, Trump, Most Senators and congressmen. Those little headless babies were evoked with the perfunctory raping stories. The dumbest shit ever but we were spoon fed a steady stream! They're all in on it, Team Jew!