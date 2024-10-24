SHOCKING: New Report finds Children 6x more likely to DIE after Covid Jab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Mary Bowden joins The Stew Peters show to discuss the horrendous new findings linking the Covid bioweapon to an alarming rise in heart attacks and sudden deaths in babies and children. A New Report finds Children 6x more likely to DIE after a Covid Jab.
