US High School Hockey Featuring: Mikita Kalmykov Class Of 2024
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
2 views • 08/04/2023

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube

Featured course:
Pro Hockey Academy 12-week Program
Custom Training = Your Step-By-Step Plan for Success
Learn more @  https://bit.ly/ProHockeyAcademy

On today's show we have an Austrian student-athlete who can be best described as A "DAWG" on the ice. He can push the puck up the floor, creates ample opportunities for team mates, and is a physical defender. You have a good shot at a few more "W's" with this guy on your roster. Enjoy!

Video Credits:
Mikita Kalmykov College Hockey Recruiting Video Fall 2024
From: AsportUSA
@asportusa
https://www.youtube.com/@asportusa

Claude Giroux & Tony Greco - Train Like A Freak! Off Ice Training
A day in the life of Claude Giroux, during the Off Season - Training with Tony Greco! Visit https://bit.ly/ProHockeyAcademy
for more info.

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!
US Sports Radio. http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
hockeyice hockeyussportsnetworkussportsradiohockey recruiting videoncaa hockeymens hockeywomens hockey
