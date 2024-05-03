REINSTATED: DR. TENPENNY WINS YEARS-LONG COURT BATTLE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Osteopath and pioneer in the vaccine safety movement, Sherri Tenpenny, DO, describes her two-year battle with the Ohio State Medical Board, which led to a temporary suspension of her medical license, after speaking on the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines at a state health committee meeting.
#SherriTenpenny #OhioMedicalBoard #Reinstated