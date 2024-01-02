GOD OPENS 2024 WITH A 🌎 ALERT: 7.8+6.8+QUAKES JAPAN / WORMWOOD-PLANET X COMES / ATMOSPHERIC TAILS / READ 👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Jan 2, 2024





Today is now 1/1/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. First song in my video by the verve originally by rolling stones called bittersweet symphony. Second song by Sean Rowe called old black dodge. Third song by me Brandon nagley called passing through. Added songs for all asking me the names. In todays video first off breaking news out of Japan right after Japan got warning 3 weeks ago when thousands of fish washed up on japans shores then between last night and this morning a massive 7.8 quake hit western Japan to open the new year of whats a sign of whats coming Globally from planet x. Tsunami warnings were given and yes small tsunamis generated around Japan not big ones just small as you'll see. Of course mainstream channels downgraded the quake to a 7.5 to hide truth of what's happening from planet x Globally. Also a 6.5 was recorded after the large 7.8 though I'm sure the 6.5 was more around a 7.0...you will see dark red Apocalyptic clouds a girl in Japan caught days before this big quake as when planet x system bodies pass earth even at far distance they make what i call atmospheric cloud tails that are red, pink, yellow or fiery orange or mixed colors and the cloud tails come close to the ground as youll see a few caught within the past week seen over Italy, japan, Slovakia and somewhere else for the opening picture. One was caught over Montana I accidently said Wisconsin in that picture you'll see to lol. More meteor debris came in over The U.K also over chile and few other places in the past week. You'll see also more meteor debris just came in now recently and Like said many times first is coming clusters from planet xs debri tail and a separate planet x system body. Also NASA is tracking 2-3 other systems surrounding and invading earths solar system also having their own asteroid debri tails. Soon these fireballs will start hitting harder globally in waves as millions soon shall come from the destroyer planet x.....The skies are turning red globally from the red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x/biblical wormwood/ the biblical fiery red dragon/ the biblical destroyer earths twin sun that is a brown dwarf star that is DIFFERENT then nibiru that isnt a brown dwarf star but nibiru is the comet planet on the planet x/nemesis systems farthest edge. Yet still sadly many confuse the 2 bodies as the same when they are NOT.. you'll see rogue tsunami waves hit California's coast lines as earth is already in the First phases of a pole shift mode from planet x though world leaders are prepping themselves to the main final stages which is when planet x flips earths north and south poles causing global large quakes. Tsunamis globally and death around the world. California has been dealing with the rogue wave tsunamis for days now which is not good at all. You'll see footage from (World of signs) YouTube channel. Please if want go check them out as they put Alot of work into making weekly videos and deserves more credit then they get as the footage I shared from them is a red long atmospheric cloud tail that came down over Italy as you'll see in my video. Pictures in here of planet x system bodies and skies credited to many on Facebook and Instagram and you'll see a planet x system body seen by I believe infrared caught with it's two large wings by the sun caught by Jim coon. In around Siberia you'll see it reacted minus 80 (-80) degrees fahrenheit meaning extremely freezing to where animals died just walking or sitting as they died frozen in whatever positions they were in when died as the worlds climate and weather is going to amplify majorly this year and this is the year we're watching for major biblical events to turn up more. Plus more....Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where I pinned my main notes above all other comments in my comments section...Thanks for watching...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZ-ayHp5mQ8