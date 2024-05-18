BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God's Story
gocephas
gocephas
18 views • 12 months ago

God's Story is a testimony to the young folks. It is in every day language and stated as simple as possible. It helps to how we can come to understand it. It takes one from the beginning and how we ended to upset God over time that He had to make changes as He experienced His creation to help us get to heaven.  

Keywords
childrengospelhow to get saved
