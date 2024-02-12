© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian military commissars were beaten in one of the villages in the Odessa region. During the scuffle, even pensioners and women intervened – no one wanted to let their relatives go under the leadership of "General-200."
Earlier, another fight with representatives of the TCC occurred in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. After which, the former commander of the Nazi "Aidar" battalion threatened the rebellious residents with possible "cleansing" by the army of Ukraine.