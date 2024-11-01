🚀❗️North Korea's advanced solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, designated the Hwasong-19

🚀❗️ — On October 31, 2024 AD, North Korean State Media KCNA News has unveiled footage of its advanced solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, designated the Hwasong-19.

➡️ According to reports from South Korean military, the newly made missile was fired at a high angle and traveled about 1,000 kilometers, falling into the Sea of Japan. Hwasong-19 reached an altitude of 7,687.5 kilometers and set a flight duration record of 5,156 seconds.

➡️ Noteworthy that it was the first launch in almost a year and took place just before the US presidential elections, in an apparent show of force by the Juche Regime to showcase its ability to reach Mainland United States' territory and deflect attention from the tensions involving KPA deployment into Ukraine

🇰🇵📝 In statement, the North Korean State Media said:

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, issued an order to the Missile

Adding more about this, Nov 1st:

North Korean media released an official report on yesterday's missile launch:

The new Hwasong-19 ICBM flew 5,156 seconds, covering 1,001.2 km with a maximum altitude of 7,687.5 km, landing in its designated area in the East Sea of Korea. Alongside the Hwasong-18 ICBM, this newly completed system is set to become North Korea’s primary defense tool, enhancing nuclear deterrence.

This launch marks a record in flight parameters and further strengthens North Korea's ICBM arsenal, now including both heavy and light ICBMs.