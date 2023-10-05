© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On October 4th, within the area of responsibility of the Southern Military Group, a missile strike was carried out against a concentration of Ukrainian forces located at the training ground near the settlement of Kucherov Yar.
According to @Yuzhny_Front_ZOV channel, foreign mercenaries and instructors arrived at this training ground on the same day to train members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.