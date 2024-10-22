The SS Is A Total Mess

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: How To Fix The Secret Service
* They have a technology problem.
* They aren’t doing more with less.
* Their investigative mission is total crap.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (22 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5jo4ep-are-they-preparing-for-violence-if-they-lose-ep.-2355-10222024.html