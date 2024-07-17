Candidate for Port Huron Twp Trustee - Dawn M. Fulk

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Dawn Fulk, candidate for Port Huron Township Trustee, sits down with Eileen to talk about why she is running. Her heart is to serve and improve the quality of life for her community. She served in the US Coast Guard, then obtained her nursing degree, and currently sits on the Advisory Board of the St. Clair County Health Department.





