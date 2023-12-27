FAKE FOOD, LAB GROWN FOOD, "FOOD LIKE SUBSTANCES", HUMANIZED PORK AND ZEE BUGS

Here's some new food conversations coming around the corner... Or I shouldn't say new but becoming more and more pressing. Showing someone something is the HIGHEST form of communication we have. In rank anyway. They're showing us, telling us every way possible, they've destroyed our natural food supply, in all.possibility. STACK IT TO THE RAFTERS ladies and gentlemen..as much as you can get, hide, protect, keep, whatever. It's a safe bet at this point the food system is about to have a catastrophic failure. Tyson foods and it's subsidiaries are already putting bug protein in hundreds of products. People are ALREADY eating these fake foods, bug foods, aka, "nasty ass shit"... But things that can completely confuse your body, cause misinterpretations or attract parasites you normally can't catch unless you eat zee bugs. And don't even get me started on the lab food. And this "humanized pigs"... Are they making it into the food supply?.and if so, how's our bodies interpret THAT? So, as I said, a few topics here worth diving I to I think. Hit me if you want to add anything. [email protected]