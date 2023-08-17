BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A book about the Maui fires was published during the fires. How was this possible?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
2
244 views • 08/17/2023

Jim Crenshaw


August 16, 2023


A book, "Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change", was published while the fires were still happening. Pretty fast. In fact way too fast.


I can’t find much of anything out about the author. Did you catch the name? Miles Stones? Milestones..right in our face. And his Amazon bio says “I’d rather not say”...I bet not.


Coincidence? There is no such thing with the evil bastards running this shit show.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bcOoHZ7SAEmD/

Keywords
bookclimate changehawaiimauifiresfire and furylahainajim crenshawavailable august 10way too fast
