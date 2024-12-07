Miles Guo: GETTR’s true value lies in GETTR Pay

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
未来的盖特最大的价值，不是靠广告收入，是盖特Pay，是跟喜联储，全球横行的盖特Pay。
它是未来唯一一个世界用新的代码技术，是全球的领导者，而且我们不用做任何出卖良知、出卖用户的事情，我们就可以达到这个目标。