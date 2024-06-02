Pay Back the Gift of Life!

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stefan Molyneux
1914 followers
21 views • 11 months ago

Sunday Morning Live 2 June 2024


Join us for a deep dive into philosophy in this episode, where we navigate through topics ranging from history to language and truthfulness in religious teachings. Our dialogue explores the essence of language, the importance of evidence in belief formation, and the implications of societal constructs on personal paths. We critique blind self-assurance, discuss confidence dynamics, and challenge conventional norms in pursuit of authenticity and fulfillment. Delve into the exploration of truth, self-belief, societal influences, and the significance of evidence over unwarranted self-assurance for genuine success. Examine societal expectations, dating dynamics, and the balance between work and family life, emphasizing self-awareness, diligence, and continuous personal growth. Join us on this journey of self-discovery and societal introspection, as we advocate for pushing boundaries and contributing positively to humanity.


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

successhumanityhistoryevidencephilosophyreasonlanguagelivestreamauthenticitypersonal growthdiligenceboundariestruthfulnessselfawarenesssocietal influencessocietal constructsselfassuranceselfbelief
