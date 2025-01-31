Maria Zeee & Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: MAHA Infiltration, mRNA & AI Medicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden joins Maria Zeee to discuss concerns around MAHA infiltration, moving the goal posts from the desperate need to end use of mRNA to lesser goals like food dye. Dr. Bowden also discusses the attacks on RFK Jr., as well as the announcement of Project Stargate, AI mRNA and the destructive move towards AI medicine.