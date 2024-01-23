NATO AND KIEV LAUNCHED BLOODIEST ATTACK ON DONETSK

Today is a day of mourning in the Donetsk People’s Republic. On January 21, the Ukrainians launched a precision terrorist attack on the civilians of the city of Donetsk.





During the day, the urban agglomeration was subjected to at least 59 attacks. As a result of the Ukrainian attacks, 28 civilians were killed. Another 25 people were wounded, including two children.





One of the targets was the market in the Kirovsky district of the city, which was crowded on a Sunday morning. The Ukrainian army struck civilians with 155-mm shells provided by NATO.





People were literally torn apart, many had their limbs cut off, body parts were stuck in tree branches.





Russia called on international structures and governments to condemn the Ukrainian strike, warning that their silence means approving of the killing of civilians.





The UN Secretary General again condemned the Ukrainian crimes, but unfortunately, little more is expected from the so-called international community, which remains under the yoke of Washington.





In particular, some European leaders are trying to justify their bloodthirsty position, claiming that Moscow allegedly unleashed this war and bears responsibility for all the victims. They hypocritically omit that Nazi formations funded by Kiev have been exterminating the population of Donbass for a decade. Exactly 9 years ago, on January 22, 2015, Ukrainians attacked the Bosse area in Donetsk. Then, eight civilians were killed at a bus stop during rush hour, and 26 others were heavily wounded.





Despite the monstrous crimes of the terrorist Kiev regime, the West continues to convince its public that Ukraine is a victim and requires help. As a result, those in power do not stop the shelling of civilians with the support of their patrons in Washington and Brussels.





On the night of January 22, Ukrainian drones struck power substations in Donetsk and Makeyevka. Both cities suffered partial black outs.





At the same time, Kiev and the West are crying, accusing Russia of leaving the Ukrainian population without electricity in the winter cold.





Indeed, the Russian army has every opportunity to completely destroy the entire Ukrainian energy system in just a few days. However, despite the fact that Russian targeted strikes have been ongoing for almost two years, the lights are still on in all large cities of Ukraine, albeit intermittently. The reason for this is that the Russian strikes target large powerful stations, the destruction of which primarily affects the work of military-industrial enterprises. The Ukrainians, even though they are experiencing difficulties, are still warm this winter.





In its turn, Kiev is striking power plants in Donetsk, where there are no plants serving the needs of the Russian army. As a result, the Ukrainian attacks are aimed only at further worsening the life of the population of Donbass, which has chosen its future in Russia.

https://southfront.press/nato-and-kiev-bloodiest-attack-on-donetsk/