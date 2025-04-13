Dr. O From State Line SDA Promotes Dr. Umar Johnson. Spiritualist Indoctrinates Oakwood Students

Dr. Isaac Olatunji from State Line SDA Church united on stage with Dr. Umar Johnson at Oakwood University, which is a Seventh Day Adventist University. Dr. Umar Johnson is a known Spiritualist, Pan Africanist, Polygamist, and Ancestral Worshiper. In this video, Dr. Umar Johnson describes his libations and ancestral encounters with demons. His motto is Black Queens Forever, Snow Bunnies never. His racist idealogy was promoted to the students at Oakwood University.





Papacy, ProphesyagainTV, JR Cofer, & EGBibleSchool. Dagon In Present Truth. Philistines, The Remnant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xBe51f-XuQ&t=1237s





Seventh Day Adventists With Catholic Ways. 501c3, Tax Exemption Is Catholic, Contradicts 3rd Angel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56_Kc2gv7D4&t=5s





Dark Cloud Causes Dark Day In Response To A Sunday Law. SDA Meat In Due Season Is Raining New Light: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_Kzi4e3Ge0





Where Is The SDA Storehouse? General Conference of SDA or Self-Supporting Work? Tithe & Offering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6g27XJOQkEk&t=11s





Isaac Olatunji: Apostasy At Stateline SDA. Contradicting The Bible And Ellen White: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvBqQ_3sKDQ&t=28s





#DrUmarJohnson

#PanAfrican

#OakwoodUniversity

#Oakwood

#DrUmar

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Adventist

#SDA

#JeremiahDavis

#BillHughes

#IsaacOlatunji

#StateLineSDA

#StateLine

#Faith

#Bible

#KJV





#DavidHouse

#SDA





#DarkDay

#DarkDays









Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House