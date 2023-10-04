Trump Attorney Updates Latest Lawfare Against Former President | Counter Narrative Ep. 125

We can’t seem to go one day without Trump dominating the news cycle with not only the drama surrounding his successful campaigning for president but also the relentless lawfare and attacks against him. Trump attorney Christina Bobb joins us today with the latest. Also, hear about the efforts to bring godly values back into our schools.





Links:





Stealing Your Vote: The Inside Story of the 2020 Election and What It Means for 2024





Houston Gala for the National School Chaplain Association – Celebrating placing God, Faith, and Prayer back in Texas Public Education.

Tickets Avail Here: https://www.nationalschoolchaplainassociation.org/events/event-one-aag2t-z59d5

Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version below!





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KristiLeighKEPHD





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.







