Comer: It's Clear 'Investigators Told To Stand Down' In Biden Probe

Representative James Comer, who is leading the House Biden Impeachment Inquiry, tells One America News that new evidence against Joe Biden shows that investigators were told to 'stand down.' One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
