BREAKING: IRS EXPOSED! Peymon Mottahedeh Takes Action Against Unconstitutional Lock-in Letters!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
114 views • 5 months ago

In this special video, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, takes a historic stand against the IRS’s illegal Lock-in Letters—a scheme designed to force employers to withhold money from workers who have lawfully claimed exempt status on their W-4 forms.

Today, Peymon signs and submits an official letter to the U.S. Department of Treasury's DOGE Team Lead, demanding an end to this unconstitutional and unlawful practice. For over 30 years, Peymon has been exposing IRS fraud and helping Americans legally stop filing and paying income taxes. Now, he is taking direct action to put an end to this government overreach once and for all!

What are Lock-in Letters?
These letters coerce employers into stealing money from their employees’ paychecks, disregarding their legal exemptions and personal financial situations. This IRS scam forces Americans into an endless cycle of theft, fear, and financial control—but that ends TODAY!

🚨 IT’S TIME TO FIGHT BACK! 🚨Peymon is leading the charge against IRS corruption—its time to join hands!

Keywords
income taxirswithholdingw4lock-in letter
