Florida high school student collapses on athletics track with no pulse - Feb 2024

Florida police spring into action as a high school student collapses on the track field. With swift CPR and AED assistance, they help the student regain a pulse.
🎥: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Mirrored - The National Desk
Thanks to checkur6 for heads up