Scott Ritter: NATO just made a FATAL MISTAKE as Russia Prepares for War with France and Germany

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter explains why Germany and France have no chance in a war with
Independent media is under attack. Support this channel by subscribing on Patreon!
Scott Ritter: France and Germany Have Declared War on Russia and NATO will be DESTROYED
https://www.patreon.com/dannyhaiphong
Support the channel in other ways:
Buy Me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhai...
Substack: https://chroniclesofhaiphong.substack...
Cashapp: $Dhaiphong
Venmo: @dannyH2020
Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho
Mirrored - Danny Haiphomg
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/