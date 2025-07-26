BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
POLIO - The Virus, the Vaccine, and the Cover-Up
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
Follow
1 month ago

::::::They told us polio was a deadly virus stopped by a miracle vaccine. But dig deeper, and you'll find a different story: Pesticide poisoning like DDT and arsenic compounds caused identical symptoms The “virus” narrative was pushed to cover toxic industry practices The vaccine? Contaminated with SV40, a cancer-causing monkey virus, and they knew Cases of paralysis renamed, reclassified, or rebranded after the jab rollout This isn’t a medical miracle. It’s a rebranding of disease, a cover for chemical warfare, and the launchpad for the pharmaceutical priesthood. Polio was never what they said it was.And remember Viruses do not Exists. Fear is their weaopon, and Unseen Evil Spirits also can cause Paralysis.The solution is Guidance from The Creator, He guides those that Repent(he will change your bad deeds into good deeds so no more despair)

pesticidevirustechnocracypoliodeceitvaccinspharma deceitvaccin deceitpolio exposed
