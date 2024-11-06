The occupation attempts to assassinate two children in Al-Arroub camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation soldiers shot the child Ayham and his brother Yousef in front of their house while they were playing football, in Al-Arroub camp north of the city of Hebron. The child Ayham was shot in the head and is still receiving physical therapy in the hospital.
Interview: The mother of the child Ayham
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 03/11/2024
