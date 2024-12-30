Brain Cancer and EMFs: What You Need to Do to Stay Safe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know brain tumors have surged in the past 15 years? Studies suggest a chilling connection to cell phone use. The manufacturers themselves warn us not to hold our phones close—but why isn’t this common knowledge? Watch now to uncover the truth and learn how to protect yourself from this invisible threat.