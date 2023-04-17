© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.04.16 #freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #patriotswithgrit #释放郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #takedowntheccp
They say that Miles Guo has so many passports. In fact, by 2018, he has renounced all his citizenship, except a passport, to Hong Kong.
他们说，郭文贵先生有那么多护照。事实上，到2018年，他已经放弃了所有的公民身份，除了一本香港护照。