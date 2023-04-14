BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tax Battle! Henry vs Hamilton on the Requisition System
In a huge change from the Articles of Confederation, the Constitution eliminated “requisitions,” what many saw as a primary reason for the new system of taxation. Rejecting Alexander Hamilton and other Federalists in this debate were Patrick Henry and the anti-federalists.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 14, 2023 

JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/

Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/

Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211

libertyconstitutiontaxationhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfoundersarticles of confederationpatrick henry
