Tax Battle! Henry vs Hamilton on the Requisition System

In a huge change from the Articles of Confederation, the Constitution eliminated “requisitions,” what many saw as a primary reason for the new system of taxation. Rejecting Alexander Hamilton and other Federalists in this debate were Patrick Henry and the anti-federalists.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 14, 2023
