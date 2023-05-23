BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates BLACKMAILED By Epstein, Dr. Rashid Buttar Killed by CIA
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
239 views • 05/23/2023

Cross Talk News


May 22, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren and Edward discuss the news story circulating headlines about Bill Gates and his alleged love affair with the young bridge player. They also discuss the mysterious death of Dr. Rashid Buttar, and the fact that the CIA is operating domestically. Lauren then sits down with Dr. Stella Immanuel to discuss the signs of the times, and how we can get prepared for the future.


Visit https://drstellamd.com use promocode CROSSTALK to get prepared for the next plandemic, get prescription re-fills, and to see a doctor that you can trust.

Keep us Free and on the Air!


HIGH QUALITY Magnesium for Stress and Sleep! Visit https://magbreakthrough.com/crosstalk and use Promocode CROSSTALK for additional discounts!


Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!


PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk


Heaven's Harvest Store

Heaven's Harvest | Emergency Survival Food, Seed, and Supplies


Dedicated to supplying Americans with high quality products to ensure survival in a crisis. Heaven's Harvest has the finest ingredients in all of our freeze-dried survival kits. Breakfast, Protein and Entree kits are available to stock any food storage bank.


All contents and supplies hand-packaged and MADE IN THE USA!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pe3n0-bill-gates-blackmailed-by-epstein-dr.-rashid-buttar-killed-by-cia.html

Keywords
ciabill gatesepsteinkilledprepareedward szallsigns of the timesdr rashid buttardr stella immanuelblackmailedlauren witzkemysterious deathcross talklove affairbridge player
