(NIP) MANIFESTO NATIONAL INTERCESSORY PRAYER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are calling for Prayer Warriors! Contact us! What can you do? Please visit www.eaec.org and click on the Webcast page. You will see a big purple button, click on it and the Full NIP Manifesto will come up. Today's video is only part 1 of 4 as we have broke the full manifesto into 4 parts. May God Bless you!