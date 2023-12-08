Movie star almost killed by incompetent DOCS and VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She had a brain hemorrhage and stroke in 2001. It was probably induced by the flu vax poison or another prescription medication. Almost all of these people are on something.
"Sharon Stone proudly shares she's gotten the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination"
"March is playing out to be a memorable -- and potentially life-saving -- month for Sharon Stone.
The Academy Award-nominated actress received the first batch of her upcoming memoir in the mail on March 9; celebrated her 63rd birthday the following day on March 10; and now she's received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, March 21..
'Got my first vaccine. Come to @coreresponse / Carbon Health. It was easy to get an appointment,' she captioned a photo showing herself getting the vaccination shot in her left arm."
@sharonstone "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏"
"I’m grateful to have received my Covid vaccine, but it was bittersweet for me. 9 out of 10 people in the poorest countries will have to wait years to get the vaccine. Join me in signing @peoplesvaccine petition and and let’s get to 1 million. Link in bio today!"
