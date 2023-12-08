BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Movie star almost killed by incompetent DOCS and VAXX poison injections
1560 views • 12/08/2023

She had a brain hemorrhage and stroke in 2001. It was probably induced by the flu vax poison or another prescription medication. Almost all of these people are on something.

###

"Sharon Stone proudly shares she's gotten the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination"

"March is playing out to be a memorable -- and potentially life-saving -- month for Sharon Stone.

The Academy Award-nominated actress received the first batch of her upcoming memoir in the mail on March 9; celebrated her 63rd birthday the following day on March 10; and now she's received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, March 21..

'Got my first vaccine. Come to @coreresponse / Carbon Health. It was easy to get an appointment,' she captioned a photo showing herself getting the vaccination shot in her left arm."

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/tvshowbiz/article-9387271/Sharon-Stone-proudly-shares-shes-gotten-dose-COVID-19-vaccination.html

###

@sharonstone "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle🤍💥🙏"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CTEYvNrrNEN/

###

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CQz2Gl1JFiD/

###

"I’m grateful to have received my Covid vaccine, but it was bittersweet for me. 9 out of 10 people in the poorest countries will have to wait years to get the vaccine. Join me in signing @peoplesvaccine petition and and let’s get to 1 million. Link in bio today!"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CNVV8DppMV0/

Mirrored - bootcamp

stonesharonsharon stone
