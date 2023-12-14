SHOCKING 7-year-old video sheds new light on Ukraine/Russia war

Glenn Beck





Dec 12, 2023





A clip from 2016 has resurfaced and it's shocking. In it, Sen. Lindsey Graham tells Ukrainian soldiers that "2017 will be the year of offense" against Russia. So, was this a lie, or was the plan to start a war thwarted? Glenn questions how odd it is that before Trump took office, American war mongers were talking about a Ukrainian/Russian war and then right after Trump left, the war began. Have American politicians been planning for this war for 7 years? Did Trump's presidency delay it?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7orM3bxc2U