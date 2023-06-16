© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2js717093b
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Former congressional candidate Cait Corrigan believes that the US is not a free country if it is dependent on a communist country! COL John Mills, Ret. (GETTR: @colonelretjohn) would like to say to Mr. Miles Guo that there will be a day of liberation and we thank him for his service!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】前国会议员候选人凯特·柯瑞根认为美国如果依赖一个共产主义国家，它就不是一个自由的国家！约翰·米尔斯上校想对文贵先生说会有解放的那一天，感谢文贵先生的贡献！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平