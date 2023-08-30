Wage War... But Don't Lose Heart

May 31st, 2020

Pastor Nancy Odle's sermon reminds us to keep the heart of our Lord when facing great adversity.

During the last days, will you stand strong in the Lord or allow your heart to wax cold? Jesus warned us in Matthew 24 that when iniquity (lawlessness) abounds, the love of many shall wax cold, but those who endure to the end will be saved.

"Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand." Ephesians 6:13