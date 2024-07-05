© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USA Watchdog: Dems Destruct, Vigilant News, Wendy Bell: Public Enemy #1, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer | EP1250 - Highlights Begin 07/05/2024 9:00 PM CDST
https://rumble.com/v55qc0s-ep1250.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
USA Watchdog 07/05 - Dems Destruct, War Cycle Heats Up, Bird Flu Coming
https://rumble.com/embed/v53badj/?pub=2trvx
***
Wendy Bell Radio 07/05 - Public Enemy #1
https://rumble.com/embed/v53bixv/?pub=2trvx
***
Vigilant News 07/05 - Ex-Obama/Biden Official Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
https://rumble.com/embed/v532nf8/?pub=2trvx
***
Jovan Hutton Pulitzer 07/05 - When The Government Stops Food Supply- What Will You Do?
https://rumble.com/embed/v538xmp/?pub=2trvx
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths