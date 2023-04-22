© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f1y7p1485
在中国 数以亿计的人正密切关注着郭文贵先生的案子，如果美国不能将正义带给郭文贵先生，整个世界将失去对美国司法系统的信心。
Hundreds of millions of people are watching the case of Mr. Guo Wengui in China. If the United States fails to bring justice to Mr. Guo Wengui, the entire world will lose confidence in the American justice system.
