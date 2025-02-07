West Bank Road Closures Post-Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist occupation forces have set up a large number of military checkpoints and iron gates after the prisoner exchange deal at entrances to Palestinian villages and cities in the West Bank, isolating the areas and preventing movement. Al-Sawiya gate, south of Nablus, is one of many barriers restricting Palestinian movement.
Interview: A passerby at the checkpoints.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 27/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video