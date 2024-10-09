CLIMATE CHANGE (( IS )) The Most IMPORTANT Matter In Our WORLD! BUT SEE IT How It TRULY IS .. M.O.D.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/5-BB-7nXQ6c?si=8WSYhvxOPlRx6MXZ
Non commentary video
https://youtu.be/7fAM_BOqVUo?si=9vBC_WegZ23KInBr
Quotation from original video description….”Monsters On Display.... Easy to SEE Time To Go !! The End IS The Beginning.....It you are One Of US....It Always IS"
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/