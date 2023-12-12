Dom Lucre | Proof of how Democrats have loss the Black Culture.

Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives
🔥🚨DEVELOPING: I explained to Alex Jones why I believe we are in an era where we are actually defeating the division and the amount of rappers and celebrities that have woke up this year plus proof of how Democrats have loss the Black culture.
I also spoke about how the Australian parliament tried to slander me and get me de-platformed for falsely claiming I shared child exploration material.
Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives
@dom_lucre
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.