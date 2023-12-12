Create New Account
Dom Lucre | Proof of how Democrats have loss the Black Culture.
GalacticStorm
Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: I explained to Alex Jones why I believe we are in an era where we are actually defeating the division and the amount of rappers and celebrities that have woke up this year plus proof of how Democrats have loss the Black culture.

I also spoke about how the Australian parliament tried to slander me and get me de-platformed for falsely claiming I shared child exploration material.


Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives

@dom_lucre

https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1734370525432909953?s=20

black cultureinformation warsdom lucrebreaker of narratives

