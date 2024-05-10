BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YOU Are NOT SICK! YOU Have Been POISONED!
Dr Robert Young
Dr Robert Young
169 views • 12 months ago

MasterPeace is saving lives by removing heavy metals like aluminum, micro-plastics AND graphene from the bodies of those who take it. Young says, "You should be taking it every day as long as they're running their extermination program."

GET MasterPeace NOW to GET THE GRAPHENE, ALUMINUM, IRON, LEAD, MERCURY, GLYPHOSATE, Polyethylene Glycol (PE), HYDROGEL, Polypropolyene (PP), Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid (PFOS) Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA), & nanotech poisons OUT of your body!!

Here is the link to set up your account so you can order MasterPeace -

https://bit.ly/checkoutmasterpeace

Please check out my website at: www.drrobertyoung.com for my CV, biography, scientific publications and clinical work in the fields of cancer, vaccines, viruses, immune disorders, diabetes, heart disease, just to name a few.

You Shall Know the Truth and the Truth Shall Set You Free

https://rumble.com/v4c1x3u-its-in-all-of-us-and-this-is-how-to-get-it-out-dr.-robert-young-and-matt-ha.html

Master Peace Nano Colloidal Hexagonal Product of Colloidal Zeolite in Marine Plasma at a pH of 8.8 and an ORP of -120mV.

Here is the link to set up your account so you can order Master Peace

***** https://bit.ly/checkoutmasterpeace

Here is the link for more information on Master Peace

***** https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/you-shall-know-the-truth-and-the-truth-shall-set-you-free

You will find information on EMF 5G Protection with the Quantum Link Pendant in article number 45 listed below. Here are the articles on the negative effects of 4 and 5G and EMF Protection +++++ https://www.drrobertyoung.com/blog/search/emf

For more information on EMF protection email ***** [email protected] and to find products to protect against EMF go to: www.phmiracleproducts.com

My latest scientific article - "Harnessing Light-Driven Graphene For Nanoscale Electrical Currents to Propel Emerging Technologies" - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/harnessing-light-driven-graphene-nanoscale-electrical-currents-to-propel-emerging-technologies

You can order many of my books at: https://phmiracleproducts.com/collections/books-audio-video

Website - www.drrobertyoung.com

Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice - https://newearthproject.org/initiative/international-tribunal-for-natural-justice/

Editorial Board Member of ACTA Scientific Medical Sciences - https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS.php

Fellow at the New Earth University -

https://newearth.university/members/dr-robert-o-young-cpt-msc-dsc-phd/

CV - www.drrobertyoung.com

Scientific Blog - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

Scientific Articles Wordpress - https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/

Youtube Videos - https://www.yo2utube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists

Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung

Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O9BGTIwnNo5s/

Odysee Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7

Brighteon Videos - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drrobertyoung

pH Miracle Retreats - www.phmriacleretreat.com

World Premier Documentary Thrive 2 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ubk5RQF5Pe26/

Mammograms - The War on Womens Breasts - https://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc

Books by Dr. Robert O Young - www.phmiracleproducts.com and https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001ILKCSU?_encoding=UTF8&node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/

Twitter - @phmiraclelife

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007707879435

Telegram - https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNews

Help Support the research of Dr. Robert O. Young - https://www.givesendgo.com/research


Keywords
emf5gaidsparasitesviruscoronaviruscovid-19graphenenano particulateferris oxidehydroxide graphenestainless steal
