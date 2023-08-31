© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Can Stick Your Vaccine Mandates Up Your Ass
-------------
I agree with this man!! I’m hearing this exact sentiment from everyone I know. White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, it doesn’t matter the identity, people will NOT allow the government to force vax, mask, and lockdown again!!!
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1696879951213940808?s=20