🔥🚨 MUST SHARE! April 8 Total Solar Eclipse Revival OHIO!
188 views • 03/24/2024

🌙☀️🔥💥SHARE!!! You DON'T want to miss The #SolarEclipse of 2024 and you certainly don't want to miss participating in the all day #revival at Harvest Revival Center in Brookville, OH right in the path of totality on April 8th for the #Eclipse! Join us, BardsFM, Niel Petersen, Pete Santili, Devanice Ball, Greg Davis, the Revolutionary Revivalists, Coach Dave and MORE! If you think being in 99% coverage is enough, it's not! In order to fully experience the miraculous event of a total solar eclipse, you have to be in the path of #totality - it's simply indescribable! Come expecting a mighty move of God in your life and fellowship, worship and pray! Not close to Ohio? That's okay! Visit Bardsfest.com or our FB event page April 8 Total Solar Eclipse Revival!  to register and to find out more about the Eclipse Revival with Pastor Rod Parker in Quemado, TX!

eclipsegreat american eclipseapril 8total solar eclipse2024 eclipseeclipse prophecy
