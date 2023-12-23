It was premeditated murder; they used terrorism as their mode of operation, says David Martin, PhD

[Regarding COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines...] “That is the admission of domestic terrorism.” “That is the admission of collusion.” “That is the admission of anti-trust violations.” “That is the admission of premeditated murder.” “It was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2015.” “This was a crime.” “It was an organized crime." “It was meant to harm and kill humanity.” “It was meant to use terrorism as its mode of operation.” David Martin, PhD speaking at Facts Matter Conference | Copenhagen, Denmark | 2 Sep 2023.

David Martin, PhD's full 49-minute speech is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v41qk14-recorded-livestream-with-dr.-david-martin-facts-matter-conference-copenhage.html

The quote that David Martin, PhD is talking about is:

“To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, we need to increase public understanding of the need for MCMs (medical countermeasures) such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process.”

— Peter Daszak, Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, March 2015

Dr. David Martin - How we got here?

Recorded Livestream of the Facts Matter Conference, Copenhagen - Denmark - 2 Sep 2023.

Link to Dr. David Martin PowerPoint presentation:

https://fbf.one/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/fbf.one-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-02.09.2023-david-martin.pdf

Link to full Recorded Livestream:

https://rumble.com/v3jlbiu-facts-matter-conference-copenhagen-denmark-2.-sep.2023.html

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

