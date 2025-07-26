© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is Now a Tech Spokesperson 🤯
Description:
Actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has just become a temporary spokesperson for tech startup Astronomer—right after a viral scandal involving their ex‑CEO and HR director at a Coldplay concert.
🔖 Hashtags:
#GwynethPaltrow #TechPR #Astronomer #DataTech #Coldplay #CelebritySpokesperson #ViralPR #AIinTech #PRStunt #Goop