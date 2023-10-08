Israel Declares War on Palestine: Reaction | Patrick Bet David, Tim Pool, Jimmy Dore

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Declares War on Palestine: Reaction to the Shocking News
Patrick Bet-David with Jimmy Dore, Tim Pool, Adam Sosnick, and Vincent Oshana react to the shocking news that Israel and Palestine are now at war.
▶ PBD Podcast | Episode 312
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H14JjLCPLC0