Vitamin C: Find out the Whole Truth about Vitamin C

Dr. Bryan Ardis dives deep into the science and benefits of vitamin C. He shares insights on its role in boosting the immune system, promoting cardiovascular health, aiding in collagen production, and its use in combating chronic conditions like allergies and diabetes. Highlighting research from Nobel laureate Linus Pauling and other medical experts, Dr. Ardis explains why he believes vitamin C is an essential daily supplement, especially in high doses. Throughout the episode, Dr. Ardis stresses the importance of natural supplementation to maintain overall health and well-being.
Tags: Dr Bryan Ardis, Dr Ardis, Bryan Ardis, Ardis, Immune C, Docs Healthy Kids, vitamin C, bioflavonoids, immune system, cardiovascular health, collagen production, chronic conditions, high doses