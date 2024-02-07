1500 Calorie Vegetarian Diet Plan | Healthy Diet Plan For Vegetarians In 1500 Calories | HealthifyMe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this "1500 Calorie Vegetarian Diet Plan" video by HealthifyMe, will take you through a sample 1500 Calorie Vegetarian Diet Plan that all of you can watch to understand and implement in your diet. Topics in the video: 0:00 INTRODUCTION 1:03 MORNING SNACK 3:19 BREAKFAST 4:34 MID MORNING SNACK 6:03 LUNCH 7:46 EVENING SNACK 9:14 DINNER 9:54 BEDTIME SNACK 10:59 SAMPLE 1500 CALORIE DIET CHART
